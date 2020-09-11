READING, Pa. - One Albright College student stabbed another on the school's campus in northeast Reading, according to a school spokeswoman.
The stabbing was reported at 12:43 a.m. Friday at North Hall, a student residence building near Linden and Richmond streets.
Michael L. Gross, the college's director of public safety, said in a letter to the campus community on Friday that both students ended up being taken to a hospital for treatment, although neither was seriously injured.
The police told 69 News that no one has been charged and no one is in custody in connection with the case.
The college said the investigation is being handled by Reading police, in cooperation with Albright's campus safety department.
"Although the investigation is ongoing, police confirm that there is no related threat to the campus community," Gross said in his letter. "The incident is not being investigated as a hate crime."
Gross said the involved students will be held to standards outlined in the college's code off conduct.