READING, Pa. – Reading City Council informally agreed Monday night to allocate $2 million from American Rescue Plan funds to each of the three institutions of higher learning in the city.

Last week, an ordinance was introduced at council's meeting to allocate $1 million each to Alvernia University, Albright College and Reading Area Community College.

Councilmembers wanted to have discussion on the matter at Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting to consider raising the amount of money granted.

Each of the institutions had requested $2 million when making application for the ARPA funds.

Last week, Councilman Chris Daubert said he would be in favor of increasing the amount for Alvernia to $1.5 million because it would be an economic investment in the city through its CollegeTowne initiative.

Councilwoman Donna Reed then suggested that RACC and Albright have important projects which are also of value to the people of the city.

On Monday, the presidents of all three institutions presented council with additional information as to why their projects should receive ARPA funding.

Susan Looney, president of RACC, said the allocation would be an investment in the city through the conversion of Weitz Hall into the Weitz Healthcare Pavilion.

"This will actually allow us to double our enrollment in all of our health care programs," Looney said. "We are the largest higher education institution, serving over 8500 students, and we also have about half of our students who live in the city of Reading."

"So this investment really is an investment in the city of Reading because 90% of our students actually stay in Berks County after they graduate," she added.

Jacquelyn S. Fetrow, president of Albright College, explained that the college is renovating its Gingrich Library into a complete academic hub with a student success commons and library.

"What this will do is attract people with those top minds to northeast Reading."

"Albright has long had a partnership with the schools on 13th Street, called the 13th and Union partnership," Fetrow explained. "The student success commons and library will always be accessible and used by the various programs, from the elementary schools to the middle school and the high school, that are part of that partnership."

"The students in the summer and the after-school programs at the Reading School District will be directly impacted by this building," Fetrow continued.

John R. Loyack, president of Alvernia University, said the $2 million will be focused on the development of 41 Penn St. and the American House directly across the street.

Alvernia University's plans include the addition of a physician associate program and a refresh of its nursing program.

"This is part of the $50 million of investment that Alvernia University has made on Penn Street in Reading, and I think you've seen the impact that has had," Loyach said. "The second phase that will bring nursing, occupational therapy and five new engineering programs downtown."

"I think you have felt the change in the vibe in the city since our students have arrived," Loyach added. "Imagine having over two times that level of activity in the downtown."

Council will vote on the allocations at its next regular voting meeting.