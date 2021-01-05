HARRISBURG, Pa. - Albright College is again getting help from Harrisburg to bolster its efforts to combat sexual assault on its campus in northeast Reading.
Albright is one of 37 colleges and universities across Pennsylvania to be awarded grants of up to $30,000 as part of the Wolf administration's "It's On Us PA" program.
"Students, staff, and educators across the commonwealth have done tremendous work through It's On Us PA to protect learning environments and ensure they are free from sexual assault, harassment, and violence," Gov. Tom Wolf said in announcing the grants on Tuesday. "These grants will further build on the work they have done to hold people accountable."
Albright will receive $29,969, which can be used to cover the costs of implementing strategies to address the campaign's goals of:
- Improving awareness, prevention, reporting, and response systems regarding sexual violence in schools, colleges, and universities to better serve all students.
- Removing/reducing barriers that prevent survivors of sexual violence from reporting and/or accessing vital resources by creating a more consistent, empowering reporting process for student survivors of gender-based violence.
- Demonstrating significant, proactive, and sustainable leadership to change campus culture by challenging Pennsylvania's education leaders – including college and university presidents, as well as students, teachers, faculty, staff, families, and communities to pledge to improve their institutions' climate around sexual assault.
"We cannot realistically expect to end sexual assault on Pennsylvania campuses unless we talk about it and work toward its prevention," said Berks County state Rep. Mark Rozzi, whose district includes Albright's campus. "We must also not lose focus on the importance of improving support services for sexual assault survivors. Being a victim of childhood sexual assault changed my entire life. Helping to end sexual assault and working with survivors has been, and will continue to be, one of my priorities."
As a child in the 1980s, Rozzi was sexually abused by a Roman Catholic priest. He authored the bill that Wolf signed into law in November 2019 that abolished Pennsylvania's criminal statute of limitations of childhood sexual abuse.
Wolf created the It's On Us PA campaign five years ago, building on a national program that was started in 2014.
"This initiative has made Pennsylvania a leader in combatting sexual assault in colleges and universities," said Berks County state Sen. Judy Schwank, who also represents the Albright community in Harrisburg. "I've supported these programs from the beginning and I'm beyond pleased to see Albright College successfully pursue these funds to better support the students on campus."
Albright received a similar grant from the program last year.