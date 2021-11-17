READING, Pa. - The Science Research Institute at Albright College is celebrating a major upgrade.
State-of-the-art equipment is on display inside the new facility at the corner of North 11th and Rockland streets in Reading.
Students in grades 5-12 at schools across Berks County will be bused over after regular school hours to use things like 3D printers, advanced microscopes and other innovative equipment in STEM-related fields.
Some kids have already garnered patents for some products they've created, and the Department of Defense has already expressed interest in one of the studies that's been done here.
"The equipment that we have in this building is all either donated by individuals or through grant funding, and the pieces that we have make this a one-of-a-kind facility in the United States," said Adelle Shade, with Albright. "There is no other facility that exists with some of the technology we have here."
Albright officials say they've already had interest from parents of kids, and they plan to offer some adult courses in the future.