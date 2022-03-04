READING, Pa. -- A college in Reading has been approved for a grant that will make pedestrians safer.
Albright College has been approved or the PennDOT TASA grant in the amount of $168,475 by the Reading Area Transportation Study Coordinating Committee, the college said in a release.
The grant will help fund the Albright College Pedestrian Safety Initiative. The project aims to increase accessibility for people with limited mobility and other disabilities by constructing and modifying ADA-compliant/accessible curb cuts throughout the school's campus and College Heights neighborhood, Albright said.
The college also said the target area gets a lot of out-of-town traffic due to sporting events, theatre performances and other happenings. It said Friday enhancing safety in the college's neighborhood is expected to make the College Heights area more attractive to prospective students and potential homebuyers, while improving student and resident access to neighborhood businesses.
A surgery conducted by faculty and students concluded pedestrian safety was a priority concern for the neighborhood.
Nearly 150 students and neighborhood residents participated in the assessment.