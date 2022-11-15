READING, Pa. — Albright College welcomed a representative from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to its campus on Tuesday. David Volkman, special assistant to the state's education secretary, toured the school's Total Experience Learning Facility. Volkman also met with middle and high school students from across Berks County.

Volkman's visit comes after Albright received a $3 million grant from the state. Jacquelyn Fetrow, Albright's president, said the college wants to use the money to renovate the Leo Camp Building at 1801 N. 12th St. and bring cutting-edge technology to students and the neighboring community. The old manufacturing plant in northeast Reading is set to be renovated into something Fetrow hopes will be very special and help to establish the area as an innovation corridor.

"160,000 square feet that is waiting to be developed into something," Fetrow said, "and so the question is: How do you develop that to create economic impact, to create a community where people can live, work, learn and play?"

The answer, according to Fetrow, is a space with high science technology and research-grade equipment that is dedicated to Albright students and faculty and the local community. The grant will help the Science Research Institute, which serves students in grades K-12, expand. There will also be space for student inventors and area entrepreneurs where they can work on receiving a patent for their ideas.

"A high science and tech incubator space, so as the teachers and kids create intellectual property, we can support them," said Adelle Schade, the dean of pre-college and summer programs.

There are also plans for what the college calls a true food and fermentation science space.

"Hopefully, if all things work out, bringing a brewpub to northeast Reading," said Fetrow.

"Craft brewery, especially in Pennsylvania, is a booming industry," explained Schade. "What's going to make this application unique is the avenue we're taking with high science and technology applications with genetic modifications with yeast, sterilization processing, so we will dive into the science behind it all."

In addition, the building will feature cell culture facilities; a materials and glass science laboratory; advanced imaging equipment (electron microscope, confocal and fluorescence imaging); a greenhouse to incorporate horticulture and agricultural sciences; laboratories dedicated to computer science, 3D printing and design; and large common areas to encourage interaction and collaboration.

As for when it could all come to fruition, Fetrow said this is the first phase of development and that Albright has to match the state's grant. Officials said the timeline really depends on the college's fundraising efforts, but they look forward to when the renderings become a reality.

"What this will do is attract people with those top minds to northeast Reading," Fetrow said. "If we make this environment for them, I am sure we will see amazing things to come."