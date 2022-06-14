READING, Pa. - Albright College is getting nearly half a million dollars from the state for its esports project.
The college is one of 42 recipients of this round of PAsmart Advancing Grants, announced Gov. Tom Wolf and the state education department on Tuesday. The grants are meant to support and expand computer science and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programming for K-12 students.
Albright was awarded $499,400 for its project called "Esports Unleashed: The Arena of Futurity."
The school announced in January that it was partnering with Nerd Street Gamers and CSL Esports to create a college esports facility on campus, available for student groups and the community.
MPG Impact Development will partner with Albright to design and develop the property, which will feature professional-grade gaming equipment.
Albright added esports to its varsity athletic program in 2018.
Nerd Street will own and operate the 10,000-square-foot venue, which will feature a stage for high intensity competitions and a production studio for content creation, officials said. Private rooms will be set aside for Albright's esports team and classes.