READING, Pa. - The thought of never buying gasoline again has some Americans looking to switch to electric cars.
But many of them worry about where they'll charge their new rides.
Albright College wants to help not just the school, but the community with a plan that started with one bright idea.
At Albright College, the president says students are taking the high road when it comes to lowering the school's carbon footprint.
"At college you have to engage students to learn how to work in real life. And so if our students are solving real world problems that's what we want," said Jacque Fetrow, the President of Albright College.
That's why the college will soon switch over to an all-electric fleet of cars, and become the first place in Reading to offer public charging stations for anyone who wants to plug in.
"The ability to charge really makes a difference and you can go to any corner and get gas right? And we need to make electric charging stations at that level," Fetrow said.
The whole idea started last year when a student could not find a place on campus to charge his electric car. He went to one of his professors and the two of them got the ball rolling that really sparked his whole initiative.
"And so when you get students engaged in thinking about how do you solve the energy problems that's where some of the ideas come from," Fetrow said.
The school will have 16 charging stations around campus, each with two ports, so 32 ports in all.
They hope to have everything plugged in and ready to roll out by March.