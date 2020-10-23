READING, Pa. - Some Reading voters who plan to cast their ballot in person on Nov. 3 will find their polling place in a new location for the upcoming election.
Albright College announced Friday that it has relocated the polling station for residents of the city's 17th ward, eighth precinct, from Roessner Hall to the George C. Bollman Center gymnasium.
The gym is located inside Albright's Schumo Center for Fitness and Wellbeing at 1800 North 13th Street.
Voters may park along the street or in the center's main parking lot. Overflow parking will be provided in the Roessner Hall lot.
Albright said voters should enter through the Schumo Center's main doors on North 13th Street and follow signs to the Bollman Gym.
Voters will be required to follow the college's COVID-19 safety protocols while on campus. Those include wearing a mask that covers both the nose and mouth and maintaining a distance of at least six feet from one another.