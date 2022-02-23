READING, Pa. -- Albright College is preparing for its first in-person theater season since before the pandemic.

Students will take the stage at the Wachovia Theatre for an adapted Greek tragedy this week.

One freshman member of the cast says this will be her first time in front of an audience since before quarantine began.

The play is called " Iphigenia and Other Daughters."

The director says it focuses on female characters that weren't given the spot light in Greek myths.

She says it's about a mother versus a creator, and a daughter versus a sacrifice.

"I was really intrigued while all of this stuff about the fates and gods are over top of these people, it's really at the heart of the show, domestic relationships inside a house," said director Makenzie Mettler.

The play opens Thursday night at eight with performances through Sunday.

