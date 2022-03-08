READING, Pa.- The president's announcement that the United States will ban Russian oil imports won't go unnoticed in the wallets of Americans.
Albright College economics professor, Farhad Saboori, says the U.S. imports less than 9% of its oil from Russia, but Europe is much more dependent on Russian fuels.
"We live in a global economy," says Saboori. "If Europe suffers, the United States will suffer in terms of economic recession and global inflation."
Projections are the cost of gasoline will continue to climb and Americans will have to budget more for fuels; not only that it will impact various other industries dependent on fossil fuels to operate.
"It's a price we pay," says Saboori. "I think a large majority of Americans are willing to pay a higher price to send a clear message, a very painful message to Russia."
Saboori says with tremendous uncertainty in the global market, there's no indication of how long the price of gas will climb or how high it will go, but a number of factors could cause it to reach a breaking point.
"[The] U.S. economy, I've been watching it very closely, is extremely resilient," says Saboori. "That resiliency allows us to absorb the shocks much better than probably any country in the world, and also the fact that we are geographically very far from where the trouble is, makes things less painful for us."