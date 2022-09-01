READING, Pa. — Jacquelyn Fetrow will continue to lead Albright College for the next five years.

The college's board of trustees has voted unanimously to extend the contract of its 15th president through 2027.

Fetrow became the first Albright graduate to lead the college when she returned to her alma mater as its president in 2017.

Fetrow's "collaborative leadership style, commitment to ensuring an equitable and inclusive campus environment, focus on a sustainable financial model, innovative thinking and care for the health and well-being of students, faculty and staff, are making a significant impact on Albright and the greater Berks County community," the board's chair, Ron Scheese, said in a letter to the campus community.

Albright pointed to a number of successes under Fetrow's leadership, including the college's partnership with the Science Research Institute, the growth of Albright's School of Professional Studies, plans for an esports venue in partnership with NerdStreet, and a renovated Jake's Place restaurant, funded by Aramark.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees," Scheese said, "we are grateful for President Fetrow's leader ship over the last five years and look forward to the next five, as we work together to achieve our shared vision and ambitious 2030 goal."

Albright began its fall semester on Monday with 476 incoming students, including five sets of twins.