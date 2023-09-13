READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board voted Wednesday to grant a temporary use to allow Albright College to provide classroom spaces for sixth-graders from the Antietam School District for the 2023-24 academic year.
Catastrophic flooding on July 9 severely damaged the Antietam Middle Senior High School complex, and has forced the district to reconfigure classes in its remaining school buildings and other locations.
Albright will provide three classrooms, a nurse's room and a student drop-off room in the MPK Memorial Chapel and one classroom in the Center for Computing and Mathematics building.
Antietam Superintendent Heidi A. Rochlin said 89 sixth-grade students would be attending the temporary classrooms at Albright.
Rochlin explained the students will begin their day at Antietam and be transported to Albright around 9:15 a.m.
Rochlin said the students will be always supervised and accompanied by Antietam faculty while on the college campus.
The students will be transported back to Antietam, arriving around 3:30 p.m.
Although the case had its hearing on Wednesday night, the zoning panel chose to vote immediately because of the urgent nature of the request.
Other decisions
- Grant zoning relief for an adaptive reuse of a former manufacturing building at 1125 Moss St.
Duka Properties LLC needed a special exception for an adaptive reuse for a plan to create 55 apartments in the building which once housed DS&W Hosiery Co. and more recently was used for outlet stores.
A variance was also granted from the required number of off-street parking spaces.
The city ordinance requires 1.5 spaces per unit, but the applicant can only provide about 1.3 parking spaces.
- Deny a request from Yamari Torres for a special exception and variance for a place of worship at 1262 Cotton St.
- Approve a dimensional variance for Carlos Cruz for lot dimensions and for square-footage requirements for dwelling units to establish a restaurant on the first floor of 726 Franklin St. and one dwelling unit on the second and third floors.
- Grant a dimensional variance for Brian Guzman to establish a parking lot to accommodate four parking spaces at 544 Ninth St.
New hearings
In new hearings on Wednesday, the zoners heard requests from:
Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Inc. for a dimensional variance for maximum allowed building coverage at 500 Bruckman Ave., which is also known as 2120 Fairmont Ave.
Michael Moletsy, representing the company, said a 39,422-square-foot manufacturing building will be located at the property.
Also needed are variances for shade tree requirements, urban renewal projects, screening, sidewalks, and relief for the distance permitted from the use for off-street parking requirements.
The property is in the MC-Manufacturing Commercial zoning district.
Steven Figueroa from Highland Real Estate Group LLC for a special exception for an adaptive reuse to establish six dwelling units at 241 S. Fifth St.
Victor M. Liriano for a special exception for adaptive reuse to establish four dwelling units and a first-floor commercial use at 226 N. Sixth St.
Jorge Malave from Evil Empires LLC, for the re-establishment of a non-conforming dwelling unit in the detached carriage house at 901 Centre Ave. The previous non-conforming use was terminated by a former owner in 2000.
Nidia M. Dejesus for a change from one non-conforming use to another non-conforming use at 601 N. Third St.
In the alternative, the applicant is asking for a variance to use 4,000 square-feet of the property for a shipping business.
Decisions on the new hearings will be rendered on Oct. 11.