READING, Pa. - Will the OPEC decision to cut oil production impact us here in the United States? That's the question one Albright Professor is attempting to answer. His short answer is, it depends.

"The impact on the U.S. is going to be gradual. It will make Feds job on fighting inflation even harder," said Dr. Farhad Saboori.

Doctor Saboori says we are going to eventually feel the pain of this decision by Saudi Arabia-led OPEC at the pump. He believes gas will increase between 15 and 30 cents by the end of the year following the decision to decrease oil production by two-million barrels per day.

"Their solution, which to me seems odd, is to raise the price of oil. By raising price of oil they would be able to charge the same or higher price for lower demand," continued Saboori.

Dr. Saboori believes the cut in production could also impact the housing market and travel. Also, politicians needing to come up with answers for voters ahead of the upcoming election.

"This makes it even harder for incoming Democrats to explain to consumers and voters as to why it's getting harder to say, it's not our fault."

President Biden publicly criticized the decision by the organization, which is made up of 15 countries. Biden was under the understanding that production would not be cut following discussions during a visit he made to Saudi Arabia over the summer. Globally, Doctor Saboori says we can probably expect a recession is ahead.

The game is, you have to act not only in the interest of your economy but the rest of the world, because in order to pump oil and generate revenue, you don't jack up prices to over 100 dollars a barrel.

Saboori believes the real solution is for the U.S. to stop depending on crude oil and search for other resources.