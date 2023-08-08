READING, Pa. - Sixth grade students and teachers in the Antietam School District will be starting off their upcoming school year in a new location.

Following extensive damage to Antietam Middle Senior High School caused by July flood waters, Albright College decided to accommodate the district's sixth grade students and teachers on its Reading campus.

Officials say the partnership was approved by the school board Monday.

Students will be bussed to Albright’s campus and taught by Antietam teachers, who will work side-by-side with Albright’s Total Experience Learning facilitators to ensure that each student receives a personalized, immersive learning experience.

“Antietam School District and Albright College share the common mission of educating students for success in life and career,” said Jacquelyn Fetrow, Albright president. “We will partner with Antietam to offer a seamless educational journey that will foster resilience and intellectual growth in our community's youth and comprehensive support for the Antietam teachers.”

Officials say one benefit of the move is that sixth graders will become more familiar with a college campus setting and have access to campus intellectual, athletic and artistic events.

"With gratitude and a strong sense of community, we welcome Albright College's partnership in this crucial moment,” said Heidi Rochlin, superintendent of Antietam School District. “Our sixth graders and teachers will not only feel safe and welcome at Albright's campus but will also embark on an enriching journey of Total Experience Learning. This experience goes beyond the classroom, offering young minds exposure to higher education at an early age."

Antietam students begin the 2023-24 school year August 21.