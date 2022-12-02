READING, Pa. — In a ceremonial signing at Albright College in Reading, leaders from Albright and Reading Area Community College said they want to get students educated faster.

"It's really one of a kind," said RACC President Susan Looney. "It's the first in the nation where a student can get their associate's degree at our community college, get their bachelor's with only so many credits at Albright and then right into a master's."

Students who've received their associate degree at RACC in three education-related fields as well as business, athletic leadership and applied psychology can now pursue a master's in a little as two years.

"Usually, a bachelor's degree is separate from a master's degree, and they're designed separately, but we know that a lot of adults who want to be an accountant or a teacher, they will eventually need that master's degree," said Boris Vilic, Albright's dean of school of professional studies.

Those behind the collaboration at both schools said it's an effort to address talent-shortages locally and nationally, and to get people into the workforce faster.

"It's really trying to remove the redundancies that exist," Vilic said. "For example, if you look at the government's report, students, when they transfer from a community college to a four-year institution, oftentimes they lose credits."

With three education degrees included in the program, it's specifically trying to target the teacher shortage.

"So somebody who might not be certified as a teacher," Vilic said, "by going through this process, they'll be able to get certified as a teacher and get a good job."

As the state looks to end college degree requirements for state jobs — and the concept of higher education continues to shift — colleges are looking for new ways to stay relevant and be more effective for students.

"You will see more and more partnerships just like we are announcing with RACC today," Vilic said.