READING, Pa. – It's a multimedia Albright College production of a centuries-old story involving video, illustrations, original music, voice actors and more — and those behind it say the theme fits the world in which we currently live.
"They talked about how 'Romeo and Juliet' is so pertinent to today," said Dahlia Al-Habieli, director of the project. "It's a play about civil unrest and it takes place during a plague. And that really spoke to them."
What speaks to those Albright theater students, they hope, will also speak to an online audience. Dozens of student and professional artists are behind the four-part installment of the Shakespearean staple.
"All this art and pieces of art are next to each other, all these artists are next to each other, but our work with our actors was the central hub of this kind of network," said William Balmer, production manager and actor. "Some people may have imagined a very different world than the artist next to them."
The pandemic continues to push people to be creative in how they collaborate, as this project is through Albright College but involves artists from around the world.
"We recorded everything and then we added music and sound effects and then we sort of chopped it up and sent it out to illustrators, so folks as nearby as Reading High School and folks as far away as Japan and the UK," said Al-Habieli.
As those behind Albright's theater department prepare to premiere this special creative endeavor, they don't know what the next theater season will look like, but they're more prepared than ever to adapt.
"Whenever I think about our next season, I'm very excited to be back in the room and live, but we will remain flexible and we will tell stories one way or the other," Balmer said.
The first episode of "Romeo and Juliet" will premiere online Thursday at 8 p.m. The second and third parts premiere Friday and Saturday, respectively, at 8 p.m., while the final episode debuts Sunday at 2 p.m.
The complete four-episode series is available on YouTube.
Viewers can also join the production team via Zoom for the premiere of each 30-minute episode, followed by talkback sessions with the cast and crew.