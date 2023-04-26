READING, Pa. - Albright College sophomore Ashley Carden played a game inside the school's current eSports center. She is one of 40 members on the school's team and is excited about plans for a new-state-of-the-art hub.

"It's actually really exciting. We've talked about it a lot with my team and they're all super stoked for it, which is really great," said Carden.

The planned 6,800 square foot space will be on the corner of North 13th and Richmond Streets and will feature professional grade gaming equipment.

It will be for Albright students, as well as high school teams, and eSport tournament organizers. There will be 60 gaming stations, a five-versus-five stage, a cafe, a team room and offices.

"To have this community is a huge part of my Albright experience," said Carden.

"We are seeing more and more interest from all over the world," said Janice Luck, co-director of athletics at Albright.

Luck said the space will offer more practice time and more home in-person competitions. A program she tells 69 News continues to grow.

"They're learning the same skills that you may learn of a more traditional sport, through teamwork, challenges, competition and learning from your mistakes," said Luck.

According to the college there is no timeline for the project yet, but work could start as soon as the fall.