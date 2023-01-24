READING, Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission voted Tuesday to grant conditional final plan approval for the renovation of the Albright College Gingrich Library at 1621 North 13th St.

The existing library building is located on 1.9 acres between North 13th and Exeter streets.

Plans call for the existing 1960s building to be completely renovated and two additions to be added on either side of the structure. Extensive landscaping and hardscaping designs are also part of the project.

Albright College is making the renovations to convert the library into a complete academic hub with a student success commons and library.

The renovated building will have an academic center, as well as areas for tutoring, academic coaching, accessibility services and career development.

Planner William Cinfici said the plans for the exterior of the building will make a big difference in the area.

"It will fit in better than it did before, and I just think it's a big improvement aesthetically," Cinfici said.

Berks Catholic High School

In another matter, final land development approval was given to Berks Catholic High School for the construction of a pavilion on the campus next to the existing tennis courts.

Jerome Skrincosky, a planning consultant for the city from Hawk Valley Associates, said Berks Catholic had to seek planning approval because the proposed 2,100-sqaure-foot pavilion exceeds the city's land development requirements.

McKnight Street parking lot

McKnight Street parking lot gets OK from Reading planners Residents in one Reading neighborhood could see more parking options available soon.

Also Tuesday, the planning commission granted final land development approval to the Reading Parking Authority for the development of a parking lot at 625 McKnight St.