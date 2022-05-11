It was a strong quarter for Alcon, the global eyecare company with manufacturing and research facilities in Berks County. Sales and earnings were up compared to the prior year first quarter. International and U.S. results were positive. Also, business segment results were positive.
The only negative to be seen is the company still carries a heavy debt load associated with its spin-off from Novartis in 2019. Also, first quarter operating income would have been more than $200 million higher except for the amortization of certain intangible assets and a provision for a legal settlement.
As one would expect, Alcon management was pleased. "We saw a strong start to the year and our first quarter results demonstrate the continued strength of our innovative product portfolio and commercial execution," said David J. Endicott, Alcon's Chief Executive Officer, in a statement. "The Alcon team delivered double-digit sales growth in both our franchises, which drove operating leverage and improved profitability across the business."
First quarter 2022 results
According to Alcon, worldwide sales for the first quarter 2022 were $2.2 billion, an increase of 18% on a constant currency (cc) basis, compared to the first quarter of 2021. Sales in both Surgical and Vision Care segments benefited from new products, improvements across geographies reflecting continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and sales from recent acquisitions.
Double-digit growth in Surgical driven by implantables and consumables
Surgical net sales of $1.3 billion, which include implantables, consumables and equipment/other, increased 22% on a constant currency basis, compared to the first quarter of 2021. Implantables growth reflected ongoing adoption of advanced technology intraocular lenses, led by Vivity, and sales of the Hydrus Micro stent following the recent acquisition of Ivantis.
Implantables sales also included a one-time benefit in South Korea ahead of an insurance reimbursement change for presbyopia correcting intraocular lenses that accounted for approximately 8% (cc) of implantables growth during the quarter.
Consumables growth primarily reflected higher procedure volumes due to improving market conditions. Growth in equipment/other was primarily driven by demand for cataract equipment.
Double-digit growth in Vision Care driven by contact lenses and Systane
Vision Care net sales of $0.9 billion, which include contact lenses and ocular health, increased 14% on a constant currency basis, compared to the first quarter of 2021. Contact lens sales benefited from growth in silicone hydrogel contact lenses, including the Precision1 and Dailies Total1 product families and Total30. Growth in ocular health was led by demand for Systane dry eye and Simbrinza glaucoma eye drops, as well as improvements in select international markets, partially offset by declines in contact lens care.
Operating income
First quarter 2022 operating income was $246 million and operating margin was 11.3%. Operating margin increased as a result of improved operating leverage from higher sales, including the one-time benefit in South Korea. This was partially offset by increased inflationary impacts.
First quarter 2022 operating income also included net charges of $146 million for the amortization of certain intangible assets, as well as a provision for a legal settlement. Excluding these and other adjustments, first quarter 2022 core operating income was $448 million.
First quarter 2022 diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 increased 144% on a constant currency basis. Core diluted earnings per share of $0.68 increased 56% on a constant currency basis.
On April 27, 2022, at the company's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders approved a dividend of $0.20 per share, which was paid in May 2022 for an amount of $100 million.
Balance sheet and cash flow highlights
The company ended the first quarter with a cash position of $1.0 billion. Cash flows from operations for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $66 million, compared to cash flows from operations of $156 million in the prior year. The current year includes increased cash outflows from changes in net working capital and the timing of tax payments, partially offset by higher sales.
Free cash flow amounted to an outflow of $52 million in the first three months of 2022, compared to an inflow of $48 million in the previous year. The decrease in free cash flow was primarily driven by lower cash flows from operating activities.
2022 outlook
Looking ahead, Endicott commented: "While we are pleased with these results, we continue to expect broader headwinds, including inflation and foreign exchange pressures, to persist. Despite this, we are increasing our constant currency growth outlook for 2022 based on our strong underlying business and growing market shares.”
The company’s updated outlook assumes that global markets grow over 2021 reflecting the ongoing market recovery, that current levels of inflation persist for the remainder of the year, and that exchange rates as of mid-April 2022 prevail through year-end.
Net sales are expected to be $8.7 billion to 8.9 billion. Net sales growth versus 2021 should be 9% to 11%. Core operating margin should be 18% to 19%, while core diluted earnings per share are projected to be $2.35 to $2.45.
Alcon (NYSE: ALC) claims to be the largest eyecare device company in the world, with complementary businesses in surgical and vision care. The company has a long series of industry firsts. Alcon’s pipeline includes more than 100 projects in process and the company has over 23,000 associates working worldwide.