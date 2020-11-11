SINKING SPRING TWP., Pa. - When the global pandemic hit early in 2020, Alcon, the global eyecare company with manufacturing facilities in Sinking Spring, Pa., warned that sales and earnings would be down in the second quarter. However, the company expected things to turn around starting in the third quarter.
That appears to be what happened. Results in the company’s operating segments in the third quarter were pretty much even with 2019’s third quarter, except for consumable products. While still unwilling to project financial results for full year 2020, the company says it is actively managing working capital, cash flow and expenses, prioritizing capital needs and strategically building inventory.
The company’s stock price closed largely unchanged from Tuesday’s results.
David Endicott, chief executive officer, said, "Our third quarter results demonstrate strong performance on the back of solid market recovery as both Ophthalmology and Optometry practices increased their patient flow, particularly in the US.
“I am pleased with the progress we're making on our strategic initiatives, while managing change in a challenging environment," Mr. Endicott continued. "The investments we have made in our people, culture and infrastructure have gone a long way in building significant organizational resilience.
“Our innovation is meeting customer and patient needs as evidenced by strong market share gains. We believe we are well positioned to drive topline growth and create long-term shareholder value as the markets continue to recover."
The company said it experienced strong market share gains in the third quarter. Worldwide sales were $1.8 billion, a decrease of 1% on a reported and constant currency basis, compared to the third quarter of 2019.
Demand for eye care in both surgical and eye care franchises rebounded from second quarter levels and outpaced the market recovery due to solid performance of key product initiatives and market share gains. For the first nine months of 2020, worldwide sales were $4.8 billion, a decrease of 12%, or 11% on a constant currency basis, compared to the first nine months of 2019, primarily due to a broad slowdown from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter with substantial recovery in the third quarter.
Recovery in the Surgical business segment was driven by product initiatives and the market rebound. In the 2020 third quarter surgical net sales were $996 million, which include implantables, consumables and equipment/other, a decrease of 2% on a reported and constant currency basis, compared to the third quarter of 2019.
Implantables continued to benefit from the strong adoption and market share gains of PanOptix, partially offset by a decline in monofocal intraocular lenses. Consumables sales declined, reflecting the continued impact of COVID-19, but outperformed market trends in surgical procedures. Equipment/other sales increased, mainly driven by innovation in surgical diagnostics and phaco accessories.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, surgical net sales decreased 15% on a constant currency basis, compared to the first nine months of 2019.
Alcon said recovery in the Vision Care business segment is underway and the Precision1 launch is gaining momentum. In the third quarter of 2020, Vision Care net sales of $822 million, which include contact lenses and ocular health, were flat on a constant currency basis, compared to the third quarter of 2019. Strong performance in Precision1, the Company's newest daily SiHy (Silicone Hydrogel) contact lens, Pataday drops for allergy relief and Systane drops for dry eye were offset by declines in other daily disposable lenses, artificial tears and contact lens care.
Vision Care net sales for the first nine months of 2020 decreased 5% on a constant currency basis, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
The third quarter 2020 operating loss was $129 million, which includes charges of $255 million from the amortization of certain intangible assets, $48 million of separation costs, $61 million of impairment charges and $14 million of transformation program costs. Excluding these and other adjustments, third quarter 2020 core operating income was $279 million.
Operating loss for the first nine months of 2020 was $623 million, which includes charges of $772 million from the amortization of certain intangible assets, $181 million of separation costs, $118 million of impairment charges and $34 million of transformation program costs. Excluding these and other adjustments, core operating income for the first nine months of 2020 was $502 million.
Third quarter 2020 diluted losses per share were $0.30, but core diluted earnings per share were $0.39 for the third quarter. Diluted losses per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $1.28 while core diluted earnings per share were $0.63 for the first nine months of 2020.
Alcon ended the third quarter with a cash position of $1.4 billion. Financial debts totaled $4.1 billion, including $750 million of senior notes issued in late May 2020. The company continues to have $1.0 billion available in its existing revolving credit facility.
Alcon (NYSE: ALC), headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is the largest eyecare device company in the world, with complementary businesses in surgical and vision care. The company has a long series of industry firsts based on its capabilities in materials science, surface chemistry and optics. Alcon’s pipeline includes more than 100 projects in process and the company has over 20,000 associates working worldwide.