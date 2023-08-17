If you looked carefully at Alcon’s second quarter and first half results, you’d find a single negative note, and it wasn’t very bad.

The introduction of competitors in the United States caused sales of implantable products to slip 2% in the quarter and 4% in the half. That’s it. Otherwise, it was all good for Alcon, the global eyecare company with manufacturing and research facilities in Berks County.

Just as it has reported in almost every quarter since its 2019 spin-off from Novartis, virtually everything is positive. Increases are strong, but not spectacular.

David J. Endicott, Alcon's chief executive officer, looked at the results more optimistically. He said in a statement, "Our robust second quarter results reflect the durability of our markets, the commercial excellence of our team and our unwavering focus on innovation."

He added, "By successfully executing our strategy around the world and across both franchises (surgical and vision care), we are further strengthening our leadership position in eye care, making us more resilient in a complex global economy and better positioned to seize new opportunities to advance patient care and deliver shareholder value."

Based on its strong operating performance and improved outlook, Alcon raised its full year 2023 sales and diluted EPS (earnings per share) guidance.

Second quarter and first half operations

For the second quarter of 2023, Alcon’s sales were $2.4 billion, an increase of 12% on a constant currency basis, as compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alcon reported diluted earnings per share of $0.34 and core diluted earnings per share of $0.69 in the quarter. Sales for the first half of 2023 were $4.7 billion, an increase of 11% cc, compared to the first half of 2022.

It usually follows that, when a company improves its operating margins, earning measurements also improve.

For Alcon, second quarter 2023 operating margin was 11.2% and operating income was $270 million. According to the company, operating margin increased 3.5 % cc, reflecting improved underlying operating leverage from higher sales and manufacturing efficiencies. In addition, the prior year period was impacted by intangible asset impairments of $61 million.

Operating margin benefits were partially offset by increased investment in research and development (R&D) primarily following the acquisition of Aerie, a shift in product mix in Surgical, including the impact from South Korea, increased inflationary impacts, higher amortization for intangible assets due to recent acquisitions, increased transformation costs and a negative 1.4 % impact from currency.

Alcon reported adjustments to arrive at core operating income in the current year period were $209 million, mainly due to $168 million of amortization and $26 million of transformation costs. Excluding these and other adjustments, second quarter 2023 core operating income was $479 million.

The company reported first half 2023 operating income was $538 million and operating margin was 11.4%, which increased 2.6 % cc. Adjustments to arrive at core operating income in the first half were $421 million, mainly due to $341 million of amortization and $52 million of transformation costs. Excluding these and other adjustments, in the first half of 2023 core operating income was $959 million.

The first half 2023 core operating margin was 20.3%, an increase of 0.8 %. Core operating margin increased 2.0 % on a constant currency basis.

Alcon noted core diluted earnings per share of $0.69 increased 19% cc. First half 2023 diluted earnings per share of $0.69 increased 30% cc. Core diluted earnings per share of $1.39 increased 16% on a constant currency basis.

Alcon reported the company ended the first half of 2023 with a cash position of $661 million. Cash flows from operating activities for the first half of 2023 totaled $410 million, compared to $470 million in the prior year.

Segment results

According to Alcon, surgical growth was driven by strong consumables and equipment sales. For the second quarter, surgical net sales, which include implantables, consumables and equipment/other, were $1.4 billion, an increase of 10% cc versus the second quarter of 2022.

Implantables net sales were $437 million, a decrease of 2%. Implantables net sales increased 5% excluding negative impacts of 4% from currency and 3% from the residual impact of an insurance reimbursement change in South Korea that took effect April 1, 2022. Growth in international markets was partially offset by other market entrants in the United States. Implantables net sales increased 2% cc.

Consumables net sales were $714 million, Alcon reported, an increase of 11%, reflecting favorable market conditions across geographies and price increases. China contributed 4 % to consumables sales growth. Growth was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts of 2%. Consumables net sales increased 13% cc.

Equipment/other net sales were $231 million, an increase of 11%, reflecting continued strong demand for cataract equipment in international markets and higher service revenues. Growth was partially offset by the unfavorable currency impacts of 4%. Equipment/other net sales increased 15% cc.

For the first half of 2023, Alcon said surgical net sales were $2.7 billion, an increase of 5%. Excluding unfavorable currency impacts of 4%, surgical net sales increased 9% in constant currency.

In the Vision Care segment, the company reported double-digit growth which reflects strength in contact lenses and eye drops, as well as contributions from acquired products.

Second quarter 2023 Vision Care net sales, which include contact lenses and ocular health, were $1.0 billion, an increase of 15% cc, versus the second quarter of 2022. Vision Care net sales included 4 % contribution from products acquired in 2022.

Contact lenses net sales were $594 million, an increase of 9%, led by continued growth in silicone hydrogel contact lenses, including the Precision1 and Total product families, and price increases. Growth was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts of 1%. Contact lenses net sales increased 10% constant currency.

Ocular health net sales were $426 million, Alcon said, an increase of 19%, primarily driven by the portfolio of eye drops, including acquired ophthalmic pharmaceutical products, price increases and ongoing recovery from supply chain challenges in contact lens care. Growth was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts of 3%. Ocular health net sales increased 22% cc including 10 % from products acquired in 2022.

For the first half of 2023, Vision Care net sales were $2.0 billion, an increase of 13%, including 5 percentage points from products acquired in 2022. Excluding unfavorable currency impacts of 2%, Vision Care net sales increased 15% constant currency.

2023 outlook

Alcon projects net sales for 2023 to reach $9.3 billion to $9.5 billion, a 9% to 11% increase over 2022 in constant currency. Alcon reconfirmed its projection that core operating margin will be between 19.5% and 20.5%. Core diluted earnings per share should be $2.70 to $2.80, an increase of 28% to 32% above 2022 earnings. The outlook assumes markets will grow at or above historical averages in the second half of the year.

Alcon (NYSE: ALC) is the largest standalone eyecare device company in the world, with complementary businesses in surgical and vision care. The company has a long series of industry firsts based on deep capabilities in materials science, surface chemistry and optics. Alcon claims its pipeline includes more than 100 projects in process. The company has over 25,000 associates working worldwide.