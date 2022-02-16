Quarter by quarter it looks like Alcon, the global eyecare company with manufacturing and research facilities in Berks County, has successfully completed its 2019 spin-off from Novartis. Its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results were virtually all positive.
In the fourth quarter, Alcon reports sales grew above the market in both the Surgical and Vision Care business segments driven by strong demand for key products, new product launches and solid commercial execution. Alcon claims it has become the global market leader in presbyopia-correcting intraocular lenses as well as innovating in silicone hydrogel contact lenses.
For full year 2021, Alcon’s highlights include the completion of the separation from Novartis on time and on budget and marked progress on its transformation program. The company continued to invest in research and development and launched innovative products that are successful in the market. It also continued to expand contact lens manufacturing capacity to meet increased demand.
In2021, Alcon expanded its glaucoma presence introducing a Hydrus Microstent MIGS device for mild-to-moderate glaucoma and Simbrinza glaucoma drops to help build a portfolio of eye drops for the U.S. ophthalmic channel.
“I am extremely proud of all that we accomplished in 2021. We have secured our position as the global leader in eye care, and our 2021 performance demonstrates the resilience of our business, the strength of our innovation engine and the expertise of our commercial organization,” said David J. Endicott, Alcon’s Chief Executive Officer, in a statement. “Our strong product flow resulted in revenue growth above market, which drove core operating leverage and margin expansion.”
Fourth quarter and full year 2021 results
Alcon reported that worldwide sales for the fourth quarter 2021 were $2.1 billion, an increase of 13% on a constant currency (cc) basis, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Eye care markets in the fourth quarter reflected the recovery in the United States and the continuing recovery internationally from the COVID-19 pandemic. Worldwide sales for full year 2021 were $8.2 billion, an increase of 20% on a constant currency basis, compared to 2020.
Fourth quarter 2021 operating income was $182 million, which includes charges of $138 million for the amortization of certain intangible assets. Excluding this and other adjustments, fourth quarter 2021 core operating income was $348 million.
Fourth quarter 2021 core operating margin of 16.3% increased versus the fourth quarter of 2020. The company said higher sales were partially offset by increases in marketing and selling expenses and higher associate short-term incentive benefits. The prior year period was impacted by unabsorbed manufacturing overhead costs and higher inventory provisions.
Operating income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $580 million, which includes the deduction of $529 million for the amortization of certain intangible assets and $225 million of intangible asset impairments. Excluding these and other adjustments, core operating income for the twelve months of 2021 was $1.4 billion. Core operating margin for 2021 was 17.6% compared to 11.7% in 2020.
Fourth quarter 2021 diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.28 and core diluted earnings per share were $0.56. Diluted earnings per share for the full year 2021 were $0.76 and core diluted earnings per share were $2.15.
Business segment results
Surgical net sales of $1.3 billion, which include implantables, consumables and equipment/other, increased 14% cc, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Implantables growth reflected market improvements and ongoing adoption of advanced technology intraocular lenses, led by the launch of Vivity. Consumables growth primarily reflected market improvements. Growth in equipment/other was primarily driven by cataract equipment. For the full year 2021, Surgical net sales increased 25% cc, compared to 2020.
SiHy (silicone hydrogel) contact lenses and Systane drove above-market growth in Vision Care. Vision Care net sales of $0.9 billion, which include contact lenses and ocular health, increased 12% cc, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Contact lens sales benefited from growth in silicone hydrogel (SiHy) contact lenses, including Precision1, Precision1 for Astigmatism and Dailies Total1, and continuing recovery in international markets.
Growth in ocular health was led by strong demand for the company’s brand family of Systane artificial tear products, as well as the addition of Simbrinza glaucoma eye drops. For the full year 2021, Vision Care net sales increased 14% cc, compared to 2020.
2022 outlook
“Our success is underpinned by our strategy of investing behind markets with high growth or high share opportunities,” Mr. Endicott said. “We are entering 2022 with substantial momentum, driven by innovative products that address unmet customer and patient needs. All of these factors give us confidence in our long-term strategy and in delivering shareholder value.”
The company’s full year 2022 outlook assumes that markets grow over 2021 in line with historical averages; that the impact from inflation moderates in the second half of the year; and that exchange rates as of mid-January 2022 prevail through year-end.
Net sales are projected to be in a range of $8.7 to $8.9 billion. Core operating margin is forecast to be 18% to 19% with core diluted earnings per share in the $2.35 to $2.45 range.
Alcon (NYSE: ALC) is the largest eyecare device company in the world, with complementary businesses in surgical and vision care. The company has a long series of industry firsts based on its capabilities in materials science, surface chemistry and optics. Alcon’s pipeline includes more than 100 projects in process and the company has over 23,000 associates working worldwide.