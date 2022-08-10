Alcon Inc. topped consensus estimates when it reported second-quarter earnings Tuesday, but reduced forecasts for full-year revenue and core diluted earnings per share sent its stock down Wednesday.

Shares of the global eyecare company, which has research and production facilities in Berks County, fell 4.7% Wednesday to $71.95. Alcon shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ALC.

Alcon reported second-quarter revenue Tuesday of $2.2 billion, just over the $2.19 billion consensus estimate of industry analysts and up 5% over last year.

Second-quarter core diluted earnings per share of 63 cents also exceeded the average forecast of 55 cents from analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, but the good news was offset by cuts in revenue and earnings forecasts for the full year 2022.

The company "operates in an increasingly challenging environment," Chief Executive Officer David Endicott said on a conference call Wednesday.

On the other hand, vision is not a luxury. People who buy contact lenses will continue to buy contact lenses. Alcon also makes eye drops, surgical tools for ophthalmologists and other vision-care products. Still, that does not make the Geneva, Switzerland-based company immune to global issues.

"We continue to see certain macro headwinds," Chief Financial Officer Tim Stonesifer said, referring to inflation, a potential recession, supply-chain problems, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.

The appreciation of the U.S. dollar versus other major currencies continues to be a problem.

When the U.S. dollar is strong, sales in euros, pounds and other currencies are converted into fewer dollars, reducing reported revenue. In "constant currency," that is, excluding the effects of exchange-rate fluctuations, Alcon said revenue increased 10% over the year-ago quarter's $2.1 billion.

The company's leadership said Wednesday that it will manage through whatever comes.

Endicott said second-quarter sales were strong, but Alcon still adjusted some forecasts down.

The company reduced its 2022 full-year revenue outlook to $8.6 billion to $8.8 billion, down from its May projection of $8.7 billion to $8.9 billion.

Alcon also reduced its full-year core diluted earnings per share prediction, to $2.20 to $2.30, down from the $2.35 to $2.45 forecast in May. Interest expenses are expected to be higher, according to the company's earnings statement. The previous forecast range was $200 million to $210 million, now adjusted upward to $210 million to $220 million.

This year, Alcon agreed to acquire EYSUVIS, a pharmaceutical eye-drop, from Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. to expand its dry-eye line. That transaction cost $60 million, plus potential additional payments depending on how well EYSUVIS and another acquired eye-care product do.

In the last 52 weeks, Alcon has traded as high as $88.78 and as low as $63.92. The market value of the company, based on number of shares outstanding times the current price, is about $36 billion.