Alcon, the global eyecare company with manufacturing facilities in Berks County, was spun off from Novartis in February 2019. The company was just starting to find its bearing in early 2020, when the global pandemic hit.
The impact knocked Alcon off its slow but steady path of growth, but fourth-quarter 2020 results show positive signs. Full-year results were not so good.
Early on in the pandemic, in most of the world, doctors' offices were closed, and only emergency cases were seen. Surgeries were postponed or canceled.
For Alcon, that meant net sales and operating income were down for the year compared to 2019. The positive news is that those measurements were up in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to fourth quarter 2019, indicating that the company is getting back on track.
On the balance sheet, Alcon nearly doubled its net cash position in 2020.
Due to the uncertain scope and duration of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Alcon said it is not providing an estimate for financial results for the full-year 2021. The company said it is managing discretionary spending in line with its sales recovery and phasing in capital expenditures.
"Our innovation pipeline continues to deliver exciting new products for 2021, which will create meaningful benefits for our patients and customers, fuel our top line trajectory and capture market share," said David Endicott, the company's chief executive officer. "The ongoing recovery of our business is a testament to the durability of our end markets, agility and motivation of our associates, and our ability to create value and address unmet needs with an exciting pipeline of innovation."
4Q, full-year 2020 results
Worldwide sales for the fourth quarter were $1.9 billion, an increase of 1% on a constant currency (cc) basis, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth-quarter sales returned to growth, with strong performance in North America partially offset by international sales.
For the full-year 2020, worldwide sales were $6.8 billion, a decrease of 8% on a constant currency basis, compared to the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2019. The significant impact of the broad shutdowns resulting from the pandemic in the second quarter was partially offset by the substantial recovery in the second half of the year, as businesses reopened and surgeries resumed.
Fourth-quarter 2020 operating income was $141 million, which includes charges amounting to $334 million for amortization, impairment and separation, partially offset by a $166 million gain on post-employment benefit plan amendments.
Excluding those and other adjustments, fourth-quarter 2020 core operating income was $287 million.
Operating loss for 2020 was $482 million, after charges of $1.38 billion in amortization, impairment, separation and transformation costs.
Excluding those and other adjustments, core operating income in 2020 was $789 million and core operating margin was 11.7% compared to 17.2% for the same period last year.
Fourth-quarter 2020 diluted earnings per share were $0.19. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.41 for the fourth quarter. Diluted losses per share for 2020 were $1.09. Core diluted earnings per share were $1.04 for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020.
Balance sheet highlights
Alcon ended the fourth quarter with a cash position of $1.6 billion. Cash flow from operations totaled $823 million and free cash flow amounted to $350 million compared to $367 million in the previous year. Financial debts totaled $4.1 billion, including $750 million of senior notes issued in May 2020.
The company ended the fourth quarter with a net debt position of $2.6 billion. It continues to have $1 billion available in its existing revolving credit facility as of Feb. 23, 2021.
Business segment results
For fourth-quarter 2020, surgical net sales of $1.1 billion, which include implantables, consumables and equipment/other, increased 1% on a constant currency basis, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to strong adoption of PanOptix, the launch of Vivity and demand for innovation in surgical diagnostics and phaco equipment and accessories. This was partially offset by reduced demand in monofocal intraocular lenses and consumables as a result of the continued impact of COVID-19 on procedures.
For the full-year 2020, surgical net sales decreased 11% to $3.710 billion.
Fourth-quarter 2020 vision care net sales of $0.8 billion, which include contact lenses and ocular health, grew 1% on a constant currency basis, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The strong performance of contact lenses was driven by reusable lenses and the continued growth of Precision1. The ongoing launch of Pataday allergy relief eye drops partially offset declines in artificial tears and contact lens care.
Vision care net sales for the full year of 2020 decreased 4% to $6.763 billion.