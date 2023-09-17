UPDATE: Reading Police report all of the nine escapees from the Abraxas Academy juvenile detention center have been taken into custody.

A post on social media from Pennsylvania State Police says a press conference will be held at 7:30 a.m. at Hollywood Casino.

Authorities in Berks County said nine juveniles were on the run following a riot at the Abraxas Academy juvenile detention center in the Morgantown area.

Caernarvon Township police said the riot and escapes happened around 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to Tpr. David Beohm of the PSP, the juveniles overtook two female staff members at the prison to steal the keys to the door.

One of the staff members suffered minor injuries, Tpr. Beohm confirms.

"They were able to find a weak point, if you will, in the fencing and they got out," he continued to say.

In a Facebook post early Monday morning, Robeson Township Police write that three escapees were spotted in the area of Estate Road and Weaver Road.

The involved broke into at least 2 cars.

"They ran as soon as the residents turned their lights on," Beohm continued.

They said state and local law enforcement have taken back control of the juvenile detention center.

Following the riot and escape, PSP report calls were made to authorities from all around the area including local police and the Berks County Sheriff's Office.

A perimeter was arranged around the academy," Beohm confirms.

PSP says the teens are from Dauphin, Berks and Lehigh Counties.

Police said the escaped teenage juveniles are all black and Hispanic and should be wearing white or grey academy uniforms.

"Anyone in the area of Interstate 176 and Route 10 be vigilant," Police said.

If you see them, call 911 immediately.

Authorities said that State Police in Reading and Caernarvon Police "together are working to resolve the matter."

According to the Abraxas Academy website, the academy provides a "secure" treatment program for delinquent male youth between the ages of 14 and 18.

Sunday night's riot/escape is the second major incident to happen at Abraxas in just a few months. In July, around 50 teens were involved in a riot that stemmed from a fight.

Authorities said no one got out of the building during that July incident, but it took about 40 people, several of whom were state troopers from three counties and law enforcement from all around Berks County, five hours to get the anarchy under control.

Police are asking residents to check cameras and vehicles and to call 911 with any helpful information.

Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates on this developing story.