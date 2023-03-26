WEST READING, Pa. - It’s another sleepless night along Second Avenue in West Reading.

“I haven’t slept. It’s just constant all night working and all you can hear is machinery and the ambulances coming in and out,” said Luis Martinez of West Reading.

Then, Luis Martinez is a witness to those still waiting.

“I come out and try to greet anyone whose loved ones are still waiting to hear word. I kinda go with them and try to ease their mind,” Martinez said.

Not just comforting strangers who lost loved ones that walk into his neighborhood, but awaiting answers himself about an employee fighting for her life.

“Her family, her mom and aunts, they contact with me via social media and I try to find out her condition. I know she’s in critical somewhere else.”

Martinez is in the midst of the aftermath, all while living with the images of when it started as he was one of the first on scene.

“All I can see is the faces of the people affected initially,” said Martinez. “You have workers trying to get other workers, you had supervisors that came out from Palmers.”

Those horrifying images he captured are also spurring action as he says some on the block went out and bought gas leak detectors to feel safer while they await answers.

“You can’t move on until you know what happened.”