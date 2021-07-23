READING, Pa. | The Berks County DA's Office announced on Friday the arrest of a man on charges related to allegedly selling and using cocaine in Reading.
In late June of 2021, the Berks County DA’s Drug Task Force says it initiated a drug trafficking investigation in the 600 block of Gordon Street, in Reading, Pa.
During the investigation, detectives say they learned that Edwin Ortiz, 35, of Gordon Street allegedly made cocaine transactions from his residence.
On Thursday, July 22, detectives obtained a search warrant for Ortiz's home. The search warrant was issued by District Judge Carissa Johnson, according to police records.
On Friday, July 23, at approximately 6:30 a.m., detectives served the search warrant and apprehended Ortiz, inside his home in Reading, without incident.
According to authorities, several suspicious items were seized from the residence, such as eight semi-automatic handguns, one semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, a stock of ammunition, miscellaneous packaging material and related drug paraphernalia associated with distribution, a bulk quantity of crack cocaine/cocaine, 74 baggies containing crack cocaine, and $10,331 believed to be the proceeds from the sales of cocaine.
Detectives estimated the street value of the seized cocaine at $25,000.
On Friday, July 23, Ortiz was transported to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center, where he is awaiting his preliminary arraignment by the on-duty Magisterial District Judge, police say.