KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Allen Roger Haring, the father of 1980s pop artist Keith Haring, died on July 22 at the age of 85.

According to an obituary, Allen was a 1956 Kutztown Area High School graduate and Marine Corps veteran who worked for Western Electric from 1960 to 1989. Allen earned a degree from Muhlenberg College during his career, and he served on the Maxatawny Township Planning Commission.

Allen and his wife Joan had three children, including Keith Haring, who was born in 1958 and also graduated from Kutztown Area High School.

Keith's artistic breakthrough came from his drawings in New York City subways in the early 1980s, and he later opened the Pop Shop in SoHo, Manhattan, to showcase his work. According to his father's obituary, Keith "learned to draw while sitting on Allen's lap."

Keith was diagnosed with AIDS in 1988 and died less than two years later of complications from the disease, at the age of 31.

Memorial services for Allen will be scheduled in the coming weeks.