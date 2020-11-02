RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - An Allentown man suffered multiple injuries when his car went off Route 222 in Berks County and rolled onto its roof, according to the police.
The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Monday in the area of the Route 222 Bypass and Kutztown Road in Richmond Township, south of Kutztown.
Charles Reese was traveling south on the bypass when his car went off the highway, hit a guardrail, went down an embankment, and then rolled onto its roof, according to the Fleetwood police.
An ambulance took Reese, 39, to Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown for the treatment of head and wrist injuries, the police said.
Investigators said they have not determined what caused Reese to lose control of his car.