EXETER TWP., Pa. — A landscaper working in Exeter Township got a big surprise Wednesday morning when he crossed paths with a reptile not commonly seen in these parts.

The alligator, which measured approximately 2-1/2 feet in length, was discovered in a creek behind the 200 block of North Prospect Street, near Liberty Taproom.

The landscaper called the police, who responded and removed the gator. It was later turned over to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County (ARL.)

Animal control officers took the gator to the ARL's shelter in Cumru Township, where they learned more about its condition from Rudy Arceo, an expert from the Venom Institute in Schuylkill County.

Arceo noted that the gator is overly thin and in need of hydration.

"He's got other health issues going on, too, which I can't determine unless we get to a vet," said Arceo.

The ARL said the reptile's owner reached out to it and stated the gator got free from an outdoor enclosure during the flash flooding a few weeks ago.

Arceo said the alligator needs a lot of care and would not have survived the colder weather outdoors.

"They need whole prey," Arceo said. "They really need to have like small rodents, you know, with the fur, the bones, any of that dietary. They also need proper lighting."

The ARL said the owner will be reclaiming the alligator and working with Arceo and animal control officers to ensure the reptile's wellbeing.