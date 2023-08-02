EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A landscaper working in Exeter Township got a big surprise Wednesday morning when he crossed paths with a reptile not commonly seen in these parts.

The female alligator, which measured approximately 2 1/2 feet in length, was discovered in a creek behind the 200 block of North Prospect Street.

The landscaper called police, who came and removed the gator. It was later turned over to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County (ARL.)

There is no word at this time on whom the reptile belongs to or how it made its way to the creek.

A representative from the ARL said a reptile expert from the Venom Institute in Schuylkill County will be taking custody of the alligator.