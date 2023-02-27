ALSACE TWP., Pa. – Alsace Township residents and officials discussed a potential new apartment complex Monday night at the municipal building.
The township zoning hearing board held a public meeting with Metropolitan Management Group officials on hand to talk about the proposed apartment complex at 2814 Old Pricetown Road.
The developer is seeking to construct eight apartment buildings featuring 183 units, similar to the nearby Reserve at Spring Pointe.
About 25 residents attended the meeting. Many said they live near the planned apartments.
The property is located partially in the C-1 Commercial and partially in the R-2 Woodland Conservation and Rural Farm zoning districts.