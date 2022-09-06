READING, Pa. — It looks like the script has flipped when it comes to a Reading-based filmmaker's plans to build a new film studio in Berks County.

"Great news," said Robert Morgalo. "We were in discussions with the city of Reading to try to get the studios here in Reading. It's a $30-million project."

Morgalo said he's decided to take his project plans to Tamaqua, Schuylkill County.

"I spoke with the people over in Tamaqua, and we've got a commitment from Tamaqua, a substantial commitment," Morgalo explained.

According to Reading City Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz, the city has a lot of big decisions to make in terms of where funding should go.

"The American Rescue Plan money was for a broad base of projects and needs, okay," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "That's really what the city was looking at, ways we can improve the quality of life and deal with legacy issues."

Goodman-Hinnershitz said other proposals are still pending approval in city hall.

"The way any proposal process goes, not all of them can get funded," Goodman-Hinnershitz explained. "A lot of them, I would say all of them, had merit to them."

Meanwhile, Morgalo said he plans to move forward with the studio plans in Tamaqua.

"We are negotiating with the landowner," he said. "It's a 50-acre piece of land that's owned by what used to be a mining company."

It's not Reading, but Morgalo said he's happy he can keep it in the state and hopes it's an economic boost for the region.

"We are gonna repurpose mining land for a non-mining greener industry," he said, "and it's gonna gain a lot of jobs in Tamaqua."