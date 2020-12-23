HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania has given a big boost to Alvernia University's new campus in downtown Reading.
The state's redevelopment assistance capital program has awarded the university $4 million for its CollegeTowne initiative at Fourth and Penn streets.
"These funds are an incredible boost for downtown Reading and our efforts to revitalize Penn Street," said Berks County state Sen. Judy Schwank. "I am beyond pleased to see Alvernia making such a bold move to locate part of their campus in downtown Reading. I'm equally grateful to Gov. Tom Wolf who has been so supportive of the economic development projects in the city."
Hundreds of Alvernia students will live and learn inside the building, according to the university, which will initially offer bachelor of science degrees in electrical, mechanical and industrial engineering.
The state program also awarded a $1 million grant to Albright College for its renovation of the Gingrich Library.
"These state funds will help Albright remain an anchor in northeast Reading and allow the institution to transform Gingrich Library into a state-of-the-art learning facility that will benefit both college students and the community at-large," Schwank said.
Albright's current library has served the students, faculty and community since 1964. Since then, the college said its undergraduate population has nearly doubled.