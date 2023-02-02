Reading, Pa. - Alvernia University announced Thursday that changes are coming to the school's senior leadership.

John Loyack, who assumed the role of president in 2019, will transition to CEO and continue community and philanthropic activities for the university.

The Alvernia board of trustees approved the transition plan and appointed senior vice president and provost Glynis Fitzgerald as the university's eighth president and first female president in over 30 years.

In his four years at the helm, Loyack led a successful effort to restructure the university and develop a plan to attract the largest classes in school history. Under his leadership, the university's CollegeTowne initiative helped pave the way for expansion into Center-City Reading, Pottsville and Pittston while establishing Alvernia as a truly regional university.

"I'm proud of the transformational progress we collectively made for the benefit of our students and the communities in which we serve," said Loyack. "I'm fully confident that Dr. Fitzgerald will continue this transformation with the support of our tremendous senior leadership team. Alvernia will always hold a special place in my heart, and I look forward to continuing to actively support the university in a new capacity."

In her role as the senior vice president, provost and chief academic officer, Fitzgerald oversaw the creation of four colleges, as well as other important administrative areas, including information technology and institutional research.

"John has led with direction and vision during a very turbulent time in higher education and I appreciate he will continue to provide counsel and wisdom throughout this transition," said Fitzgerald. "I am grateful for the support of our board of trustees and senior leadership team as we continue our regional expansion through our CollegeTowne initiatives to ensure Alvernia will continue to deliver its transformational Franciscan-based mission across eastern Pennsylvania for future generations.”

The university will undergo a national search to fill the role of provost.