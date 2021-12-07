Alvernia students at Reading CollegeTowne campus
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the fall semester winds down, Alvernia University is preparing to ramp up ongoing work at its Reading CollegeTowne campus.

The university has received a $1-million grant from Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

Alvernia said it will use the money to continue the renovations of its new campus at 401 Penn St., which opened earlier this fall. The 40-year-old building was originally constructed by CNA for the insurance company's offices.

Alvernia said the second phase of its CollegeTowne initiative includes investments in the university's engineering and health care science programs. Plans call for the addition of a physician assistant program, a refresh of the nursing program, the addition of a community clinic, additional engineering tracks, and the expansion of downtown housing.

"It's been great to see the rapid success of Reading CollegeTowne," said Berks County state Sen. Judy Schwank, who advocated for the funding. "Each day it is becoming more and more clear that this project is a central piece of the City of Reading's future."

The state investment comes a year after Alvernia received $4 million in RACP funding, which represented the largest grant in the university's 63-year history.

In addition to its ongoing work in Reading, the university is in the process of replicating the CollegeTowne strategy in Pottsville.

