READING, Pa. - An official groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday for Alvernia University's Reading CollegeTowne project in downtown Reading.
From visualization of the project to actually getting it underway, everyone involved said it was possible because of collaboration and cooperation from so many different people.
"It is going to be a major driver for development in downtown Reading," said state Sen. Judy Schwank, a Berks County Democrat.
Alvernia's CollegeTowne project is anticipated to help transform Reading by bringing education, jobs and economic development to the city.
"In my inauguration speech [just over a year ago], I remember finishing by saying, 'Reading is now open for business,'" Reading Mayor Eddie Moran recalled.
The $20 million renovation project will add a Starbucks, student housing and gathering space, high-tech classrooms, and labs. It will be home to the university's business and communications programs plus a brand-new engineering program.
"This makes Berks County education shine in a way that it never has before," said Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach, "providing a full engineering program here."
"What you do to get development is you start with significant anchor projects," said Schwank. "The DoubleTree was one, for example. The GoggleWorks was another one, and now we've got the crown jewel."
Alvernia President John Loyack said the new learn-and-live environment project has made significant progress this past year, despite the pandemic, and he's excited for what the future holds.
"We have been actively working with many investors to help support downtown development through the O'Pake Institute's new mission to support economic development and job creation," said Loyack.
The project is expected to be completed and the campus opened by August.