READING, Pa. — Alvernia University's annual turkey drive took place in Reading on Monday.

Organizers said the tradition — spanning more than three decades — has had a big impact on the local community, with more than 12,000 turkeys distributed since it began in the late 1980s.

Bundled in heavy coats and winter hats, dozens lined up to receive a free turkey and other Thanksgiving staples. The tradition is a favorite among many of the people who distribute the goods.

"It's a great time, good spirits. Everyone's getting their turkeys and cans and baked goods," said Stephanie Gonzalez, the university's campus minister in residence.

"We're excited to continue a 35-year tradition, started by faculty, Polly Mathys, our math faculty. She is still with us today. Although she retired, she still comes every year," said Glynis Fitzgerald, senior vice president.

"This is one of the days of the year that I most look forward to," said Polly Mathys, the drive's original organizer.

Started by Mathys in the late '80s, the drive has grown over the years. In its first year, Mathys said 25 turkeys were given out; this year, volunteers distributed 350 to area families. They donated an additional 50 turkeys to St. Margaret's School families in need.

"Over the years, we have given out about 12,000 turkeys," Mathys said. "I embrace that, and I am thrilled that after my retirement that Alvernia has embraced the drive."

The day of giving to others not only engages students; university administrators said it also fulfills one of Alvernia's core values: service.

"It's part of the long tradition at Alvernia, taking care of each other, taking care of our neighbors," added Fitzgerald.

With many families struggling a bit more due to rising inflation this year, volunteers said they believe the drive is a big help. They added that the tradition would not be possible without willing volunteers and community partners: Redner's Markets and Jaindl Turkey Farms.

"We're blessed to have so many donors, so many volunteers to help out," added Gonzalez.