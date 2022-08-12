READING, Pa. — Though Bill Russell's accomplishments transcend basketball, the best athletes are often defined by numbers: He was a 6-foot-10 center for the Boston Celtics, an 11-time champion and a five-time MVP, all while donning the number 6 jersey.

"He did for the team what they needed to win," said Mike Miller, the men's basketball coach at Alvernia University in Reading.

That number 6 is now in the history books, as the National Basketball Association announced Thursday it will retire the jersey number across the league in Russell's honor.

The late Hall-of-Famer is only the third American athlete to have his number retired across an entire league, joining the company of Jackie Robinson's 42 in baseball and Wayne Gretzky's 99 in hockey.

"Off the court, everyone liked him," said Miller, who had the honor of watching Russell play against the 76ers in Philadelphia in 1967. "On the court, no one liked him."

"It was at the Palestra," Miller recalled. "First game of the '67 series, Sixers killed them. Sixers won by like 20, but just the atmosphere — me watching Bill Russell, it was my very first game — I was sold on the Celtics ever since then."

Russell received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, the nation's highest civilian honor, for his contributions to the civil rights movement.

"He got the contracts started. He had to fight all the racial things," Miller said. "He was like Jackie Robinson in the NBA."

The NBA said players currently wearing the number 6, like LeBron James, may continue to wear it, but there will come a day when no player will ever wear 6 again.

"Who's the greatest player ever? People say Wilt [Chamberlain], people say Michael Jordan, people say LeBron," Miller said. "When it comes to a team sport, it's Bill Russell."