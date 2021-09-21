READING, Pa. — Overcoming construction during a pandemic, the first phase of a multi-phase, multi-million dollar project — Alvernia University's Reading CollegeTowne campus — in center city is finished.
"It's two-and-a-half years' worth of work. It seems like we've been talking about it forever. It's finally nice that's it's here," said John Loyack, Alvernia's president.
The university's students have been living and learning in the refurbished building on the northeast corner of Fourth and Penn street since the start of the fall semester.
"It's meant to be this interactive learning environment," Loyack said, "business students working with entrepreneurs, who will be housed upstairs in our incubator, walk down here to our engineering labs."
Currently, 60 students are living in dorms on the downtown campus, with many others shuttling over from the main campus in southwest Reading.
But it's not just a learning space, as seven businesses, including Starbucks, La Mega Radio, and BCTV, are also working out of the building as a way to push more community engagement.
"It has been excellent. We've noticed so much engagement from our community, and that's what's most important to us at Alvernia," said Michelle Conway with student and client services.