READING, Pa. - GoggleWorks and Alvernia are expanding their partnership and bringing a new program centered around the arts to students.

"It is helping develop the creativity of university students because in our time and our age, we're in desperate need of more creative people," said Nathan Thomas, Alvernia University chair of Fine & Performing Arts.

They are in the process of working out the details of a newly designed arts program.

"We're hoping through a partnership like this with Alvernia we can make what we do here on our dynamic campus come to life, but also in a new context that allows college students to connect with a career or new careers in arts," said Levi Landis, executive director of GoggleWorks Center for the Arts.

"Alvernia has never had a major program in the visual arts and so this allows us to provide this as an incredible opportunity for our students," Thomas said.

Currently, the students are able to take electives in visual arts but by fall of 2024, the full programs will be up and running.

There will be three specialties within the program: fine arts, digital music and sound and game arts.

"They will also be taking a course in the business of the arts so that they're able to, when the leave the university, be entrepreneurs," Thomas explained.

Both partners say it aligns with their commitment to develop downtown Reading and will open up a new avenue of possibilities.

"What we found is by focusing on people's real needs, if you teach people how to make things and connect with others while they're doing it, it creates all these outcomes you never would've imagined," said Landis.