READING, Pa. — Alvernia University's CollegeTowne initiatives have been well-received in Harrisburg.
Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has awarded the university a $3-million grant for its Pottsville CollegeTowne project.
Alvernia plans to relocate its Schuylkill County campus to a former Giant grocery store on Progress Avenue in the city's downtown.
Once the new campus is up and running, Alvernia said its O'Pake Institute will partner Schuylkill students with regional entrepreneurs, small-business owners, and industry leaders to enhance economic development in the region.
"This new branch campus of Alvernia University is the keystone of dedicated community efforts to revitalize downtown Pottsville," said state Sen. David Argall, who represents parts of Berks and Schuylkill counties. "Thank you to Alvernia University for helping to breathe new life into Schuylkill County."
So far, Alvernia has received a total of $8 million in RACP funding for its CollegeTowne initiatives, including $1 million earlier this month for the second phase of its Reading CollegeTowne campus on Penn Street.