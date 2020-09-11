READING, Pa. - The Alvernia University community gathered Friday afternoon to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the terror attack on the United States.
An interfaith service of peace was held in front of the southwest Reading campus' Judge Hall, a dormitory that was named after Father Mychal Judge.
The New York Fire Department chaplain became the first official fatality on 9/11. He died in the attack on the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan.
Members of all three Abrahamic faiths gathered to pray peace prayers from within their traditions.