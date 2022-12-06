READING, Pa. — The Alvernia University School of Nursing now has a new name and, soon, a new home.
University leaders announced Tuesday that the school will be named for business leaders and philanthropists John and Karen Arnold, recognizing them for the largest philanthropic gift by a trustee in Alvernia's 63-year history.
The gift, officials said, will help to fund the university's expansion of its nursing program, which will be relocated from its main campus in southwest Reading to its CollegeTowne campus in center city.
"We are ecstatic to begin the second phase of renovation to the John R. Post Center to meet the demands for qualified healthcare professionals in our region and continue to ignite economic redevelopment in downtown Reading," John R. Loyack, Alvernia's president, said in a news release.
The project, officials said, will add more than 25,000 square feet of classroom and lab space, including a new healthcare simulation center, inside the building on the northeast corner of Fourth and Penn streets. That building is also home to Alvernia's newly established engineering school, the Community First Fund, and the region's largest Starbucks.