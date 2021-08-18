READING, Pa. — Restaurants in downtown Reading may soon see a boost in their business, thanks to the cravings of some hungry college students.
Alvernia University is set to open its Reading CollegeTowne campus at Fourth and Penn streets later this month, and on Wednesday, the university revealed plans to provide the students who attend classes there with a variety of dining options.
The university announced its CollegeTowne Card program, a partnership between Alvernia and restaurants that are located near the new campus.
"When we first started to envision CollegeTowne, we talked about the students' experience of living in and being a vital part of Reading life," said Glynis Fitzgerald, Alvernia senior vice president and provost. "As such, we made a choice not to have a dining hall in the building but instead build partnerships with local restaurants for students to experience all that Reading has to offer."
Alvernia said more than 20 downtown businesses have already expressed an interest in the program, and formal agreements are expected to be signed in the coming days.
"Partnership and collaboration remain the cornerstones of the Reading CollegeTowne initiative," said John R. Loyack, Alvernia's president. "The CollegeTowne Card is a natural progression to serve the needs of our students and promote economic activity along the Penn Street corridor."
Officials said the participating businesses will get to keep all of the profits generated by the CollegeTowne Card transactions, and they'll be offered access to the business services of the university's O'Pake Institute's student-powered entrepreneurial lab.
"Our faculty, staff and students are intertwined with city businesses and Reading residents in a multitude of ways," said John McCloskey, Alvernia vice president and chief of staff. "The CollegeTowne Card provides ease and convenience for our students to be everyday patrons for various restaurants and businesses, which is all part of being a comprehensive regional university experience."
Each participating business will receive a card terminal and two "CollegeTowne Card accepted here" stickers.
Businesses that are interested in the program can contact the O'Pake Institute by emailing opakeinstitute@alvernia.edu or by calling 610.790.2960.