READING, Pa. – Professors at Alvernia University are speaking out after a tragedy involving the Berks County creators of a popular YouTube page.

"It's just horrific," said Jodi Radosh, associate professor of communications at Alvernia. "You know, my heart goes out to the parents, to the family, to the friends."

Radosh said James Phyrillas of Schaffrillas Productions, which has more than 1.6 million YouTube subscribers, spoke to her YouTube analytics class in 2020 about his channel and creating things.

"He was terrific," Radosh said. "He was very sweet and very, very caring with the students and full of personality."

James Phyrillas addressed the tragic crash on Route 222 in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, on his Twitter page Tuesday. He wrote that he is back home with multiple injuries after spending three days in the hospital.

According to the coroner, James' brother, 22-year-old Patrick Phyrillas, and 25-year-old Christopher Schaffer, were killed. The Antietam School District confirms both were graduates and both were involved with the YouTube channel.

James Phyrillas wrote, in part: "Patrick and Chris were my best friends. Been trying to wrap my head around why I was spared. Where I go from here."

Radosh said James is someone her students look up to.

"I hope they do succeed that kind of greatness," Radosh said.

Another Alvernia University professor, Scott Ballantyne in the business department, said he drove past the accident scene on his way home Sunday.

"I had no idea what I was seeing in the distance there, and you know, how it would affect me personally because of being a YouTube creator myself," Ballantyne said.

"It's upsetting," Ballantyne added of the crash and the deaths of the two men. "The YouTube community and the subscribers that kind of latch onto your channel are very invested in your life."

A GoFundMe page has been arranged to help Schaffer's family with expenses. James Phyrillas tweeted that a page should soon be available for his brother Patrick.