READING, Pa. - An Alvernia University professor is speaking out after a tragedy involving the Berks County creators of a popular YouTube page.

"It's just horrific, you know my heart goes out to the parents, to the family, to the friends," said Jodi Radosh, associate professor of communications at Alvernia.

Radosh said James Phyrillas of Schaffrillas Productions, which has more than 1.6 million YouTube subscribers, spoke to her YouTube analytics class in 2020 about his channel and creating things.

"He was terrific, he was very sweet and very, very caring with the students and full of personality," said Radosh.

James addressed the tragic crash on Route 222 in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County on his Twitter page. He wrote that he is back home with multiple injuries after spending three days in the hospital.

According to the coroner, James' brother, 22-year-old Patrick Phyrillas, and 25-year-old Christopher Schaffer, were killed. The Antietam School District confirms both were graduates and both were involved with the channel.

James wrote, in part: "Patrick and Chris were my best friends. Been trying to wrap my head around why I was spared. Where I go from here." Radosh tells us James is someone her students look up to.

"I hope they do succeed that kind of greatness," said Radosh.

A GoFundMe page has been arranged to help Schaffer's family with expenses. James Phyrillas tweeted that a page should also be up for Patrick soon.