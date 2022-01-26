READING, Pa. - Alvernia History Professor Tim Blessing said he believes Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement would have very little impact on the decisions that the Supreme Court would make this term, considering he has not said he is retiring immediately.
"Although he appears to be in good health, he's still 83 and frankly I don't blame him for stepping down," said Blessing. "I think Justice Breyer wanted to avoid what happened with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which is you know first off there's a death watch for her and the second thing is of course is she does die and she dies right during the middle, right in the hottest part of an election campaign," said Blessing.
He said the latest news puts President Biden in a complicated situation.
"To satisfy his base in the Senate, he may have to pick someone fairly far to the left. If he does that then he may get all of the Republicans against him and he may get a couple members of his own party against him," said Blessing."
Blessing said the President should want to avoid having Vice President Kamala Harris make the deciding vote on his nominee.
"That would just be incredibly toxic that the only way you could get a Supreme Court nominee through is by the vote of the Vice President, that would be fantastically toxic to the U.S. electoral system," said Blessing.
Regardless of who's next for the justices.
"I can only think after 27 years, Justice Breyer, this must be like losing a member of the family," said Blessing.
Justice Breyer still has yet to formally announce his retirement. President Biden had pledged before these reports that he would nominate the first black woman to the high court.