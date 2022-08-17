READING, Pa. — Students who graduate from Reading Area Community College are being offered a smoother path to furthering their education.

RACC and Alvernia University have introduced an expanded dual admissions transfer agreement.

The partnership allows students to earn their associate degree at RACC and then enroll, as a junior, at Alvernia's main campus in Reading or online for other community-based campuses and complete their bachelor's degree in two years, officials said.

"This agreement will not only provide resources and financial assistance to students to transform lives through training and value-based education at Alvernia but will also foster a natural pipeline of skilled graduates to businesses and organizations in Greater Reading, Berks County and eastern Pennsylvania," Alvernia President John R. Loyack said in a news release.

Traditional residential transfer students who declare dual admission will benefit from annual academic scholarships from Alvernia up to $21,000 to help lower the cost of their education, officials said. Students enrolling in accelerated adult bachelor programs are eligible for scholarships up to $2,000.

Application fees are also waived for dually enrolled students.